British rock band Deep Purple has announced the release of a new album and presented the cover art.

As reported on his page in Facebook, the album will be called Whoosh! and will be released on 12 June 2020.

For fans new album will be released in a special limited edition CD+DVD Mediabook. It will include a complete record of performances from Hellfest in 2017 and a one-hour video interview with Ezrin and bassist Roger Glover.