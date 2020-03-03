“Defending the village” Oleg Vinnik knocked out two teeth

Famous Ukrainian singer Oleg Vinnik, remade recently with Alexander Ponomarev hit “I love only you”, it turns out, was not always “nice”, “cute” and pet women.

Moreover, during the “wild youth”, he was repeatedly fighting with peers and even in one of the fights has lost teeth.

About the unusual incident, the actor told the magazine “relax”.

“In youth we with the guys went from our village to another village to meet girls. It usually ended in a fistfight. And if there’s someone in the village came and met with our girls, it was necessary to defend the honor of the village. I lost 14 years two teeth in this fight. I then pumped out even”, — said the singer.

However, star believes that this is “normal”, because “there are no such guys who for once did not fight.”

Also in a candid interview with reporters winnick told, is it easy to forgive him, to openly Express their feelings, to share ourselves in social networks, and the role of social networks in his success.

“Sometimes I think that life in social networks — the whole show, she’s cynical, cruel and selfish. All these millions of pictures from holidays, hype for hype… even Though I respect the fact that people retouch photos, lengthen legs, want to be better than it actually is… Some it brings success. I share with my subscribers mostly news about the work. But do not exaggerate the role of social networks in my success,” — said Oleg.

To the question, do I need to be loved in order to feel happy, the artist replied simply: “the Main thing — to be loved and to love. If you sincerely love, is not selfish, it will always be mutually“.

