Defense Ministry conducts sample tests of the upgraded T-72 tank

On the ground “Desna” in the Chernihiv region, the Ministry of defence is conducting tests of the upgraded prototype of the T-72. This reports the press service of the defense Ministry.

“The test team of the Institute is to verify the basic tactical and technical characteristics in conditions as close to real military operation,” – stated in the message.

It is reported that on the prototype to use precision-guided weapons mounted night vision device with electro-optical converters and a night sight with the possibility of firing a guided missile.

Also, the tank is equipped with a set of modern digital radio and satellite navigation system, allowing you to more effectively use the weapons of the machine during the conduct of hostilities.

“Given the increased mass, with a more powerful engine, carried out the replacement of chassis components and attached video Parking system to facilitate the maneuvering of a combat vehicle. To improve the protection in the course of the battle improved a complex dynamic protection system and updated fire-fighting equipment,” – said the defense Ministry.

It is noted that tests are ongoing, we plan to implement the exercises in order to assess the effectiveness of the armament of the prototype.