Defined by shortness of breath: doctors told how to distinguish between very similar symptoms COVID-19 and…

During the observation of the manifestations of coronavirus in Asia and Europe, the doctors came to the conclusion that the coronavirus and heart attack can manifest different symptoms, but in both cases there is shortness of breath.

This was told at the British heart Foundation (BHF).

To distinguish between a heart attack and manifestation COVID-19 is necessary due to the fact that in the first case, you need to urgently call “ambulance”, while infection with coronavirus-isolation means, in which at first you can do on their own.

So, how to distinguish between the two diseases?

During a heart attack along with shortness of breath people may experience chest pain or discomfortthat occurs suddenly and persists. This feeling can be described as a squeezing or heaviness in the chest. In some it may spread to arms, neck, jaw, back, stomach. Sometimes there is nausea, dizziness, sweating, shortness of breath.

And with the disease COVID-19 shortness of breath may be accompanied by fever with temperatures of 38 degrees and above. Also, there is a continuous cough.

In both cases, the shortness of breath is a reason to contact the doctors by phone. But in a situation of heart attack before arrival of the ambulance man must sit in chair, take some aspirin and keep calm.

