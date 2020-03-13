Delicious protein snack in 10 minutes: recipe of bread with cheese
Snack. Photo: pixabay.com
In the modern rhythm of life is often just not enough time to cook a meal. But that is no reason to abandon meals or choose fast food. We offer you a simple recipe of bread with cream cheese for a quick and tasty snack.
Note the creamy cream cheese is a very versatile product. Thanks to him, you can prepare a delicious Breakfast to Supplement lunch and dinner, and also actively used in the preparation of various snacks, and, just a few minutes. It also goes well with many foods.
Ingredients:
- bread
- 10 g cream cheese
- 10 g of the grated cheese
- 10 g of cheese
- 10 g green
- spices (to taste)
- 20 g tomatoes
- 20 g cucumbers
Preparation:
Herbs and vegetables wash and cut. On the bread spread cream cheese, then put layer of cottage cheese and grated cheese, add salt and pepper to taste. Add above herbs and vegetables.