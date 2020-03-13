Delicious protein snack in 10 minutes: recipe of bread with cheese

Snack. Photo: pixabay.com

In the modern rhythm of life is often just not enough time to cook a meal. But that is no reason to abandon meals or choose fast food. We offer you a simple recipe of bread with cream cheese for a quick and tasty snack.

Note the creamy cream cheese is a very versatile product. Thanks to him, you can prepare a delicious Breakfast to Supplement lunch and dinner, and also actively used in the preparation of various snacks, and, just a few minutes. It also goes well with many foods.

Ingredients:

bread

10 g cream cheese

10 g of the grated cheese

10 g of cheese

10 g green

spices (to taste)

20 g tomatoes

20 g cucumbers

Preparation:

Herbs and vegetables wash and cut. On the bread spread cream cheese, then put layer of cottage cheese and grated cheese, add salt and pepper to taste. Add above herbs and vegetables.