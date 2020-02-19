Delray Beach: Mackenzie McDonald vs Reilly Opelka live streaming free

Mackenzie McDonald vs Reilly Opelka live streaming free

Mackenzie MacDonald – Rayleigh Opelka. Forecast for the Asia-Pacific Delray Beach match (February 20, 2020)

February 20, Rayleigh Opelka will meet with Mackenzie MacDonald. Will a native of St. Joseph be able to beat his opponent? – read in our forecast.



Mackenzie mcdonald

MacDonald did not start this season in the best way. American shows a very unstable game. For example, last week in New York, he lost to Noah Rubin (4-6, 5-7), and before that he lost to Dallas Dominik Köpfer (7-5, 3-6, 2-6). True, in Delray Beach he managed to defeat the Japanese Uchiyama (6-2, 7-5).

Last year, Mackenzie surprised with his game in this tournament. Then he beat Del Potro, Fritz and Garcia-Lopez and reached the semi-finals of the competition. But a step from the finals, he lost to Rad Albot.

Railay Opelka

Opelka failed to defend his league title in New York, as he lost to Jason Jang in the quarterfinals. It is worth noting that so far this season has been unsuccessful for the American. Reilly took off in the first rounds of Adelaide and Australian Open, and last week won only his first victory this year. Then he beat the Japanese Nishioku (6-4, 6-4).

In the first round, Delray Beach Opelka hardly passed Ernests Gulbis (6-7, 6-4, 7-6). For this he needed 2.5 hours.

Statistics

In face-to-face meetings, the score is still 1-1.

Last year, in Dallas, MacDonald beat Opelka with a score of 7-6, 6-4.



Forecast

Mackenzie needs to defend his last year’s semifinals, otherwise he runs the risk of flying into the third hundred ratings. Nowhere to retreat, so MacDonald will fight. Considering Opelka’s not the best playing form, we believe that the underdog will succeed in giving battle to the favorite.

