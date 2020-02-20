Delray Beach: Miomir Kechmanovich vs Hugo Umber live streaming free, prediction, forecast

Miomir Kechmanovich vs Hugo Umber live streaming free

Miomir Kechmanovich – Hugo Umber. Forecast for the Asia-Pacific Delray Beach match (February 20, 2020)

Last week in New York, Miomir Kechmanovich beat Hugo Umber in three sets. On February 20, the rivals will have another meeting. Who will win this time? – read in our forecast.

Miomir Kechmanovich

In the previous match, Kechmanovich played only one set. In that fight, Miomir confidently beat Jordan Thompson with a score of 6-2, after which the Australian refused to continue the fight. Thus, the Serb retained strength. This is his advantage.

Last week in New York, Kechmanovich reached the semi-finals of the competition. During the tournament, he beat Tommy Paul (6-4, 6-2), Paolo Lorenzi (6-3, 6-3) and Hugo Umber (3-6, 6-2, 6-4). But he did not succeed in opposing something to Kyle Edmund (1-6, 4-6).

Hugo Umber

Umber started this season very well and even won the tournament in Adelaide. But after that, Hugo lost his position. He flew to Australian Open in the first round, losing to Andreas Seppi. After that, there was a fiasco in Newport Beach, where the Frenchman lost to the Colombian Galan Riveros.

The last tournament Umber played was New York. There, by the way, in the quarter-finals he was defeated by Kechmanovich. Well, here in Delray Beach he with great difficulty passed the 367th racket of the world by Stefan Kozlov (6-7, 6-3, 6-1).

Statistics

In face-to-face meetings, the score was 3-0 in favor of Kechmanovich.

For three meetings, Umber won only one set against Miomir.

Forecast

Umber played in a bad way in a match with Kozlov. It is unlikely that such a game can count on success in this meeting. We believe that the last in-person meeting will psychologically put pressure on the Frenchman, therefore, we doubt that he will be able to beat Kechmanovich .

Our forecast is the victory of Miomir Kechmanovich for a coefficient of 1.70 in BC Fonbet