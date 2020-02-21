Delray Beach: Soon Woo Kwon vs Reilly Opelka live streaming free

Soon Woo Kwon vs Reilly Opelka live streaming free

Soon Woo Kwon – Railay Opelka. Forecast for the Asia-Pacific Delray Beach match (February 22, 2020)

On February 22, in a battle for the semi-finals of the tournament at Delray Beach, Railay Opelka will play with Kwon Sun-Woo. Which tennis players will be able to advance to the next round? – read in our forecast.

Soon Woo Kwon

Over the past two weeks, Kwon has played five matches. They were all in three sets. In New York, the Korean beat Go Soed and Milos Raonic, but lost to Kyle Edmund. Here in Delray Beach, Sun-Woo began to win again. In the first two matches he went through Adriana Mannarino (1-6, 6-3, 6-2) and Ryan Harrison (6-4, 3-6, 7-6). The physical condition is not unlimited, but it seems that Kwon is not going to give up.

Thanks to recent successes, the representative of South Korea has strengthened at the 82nd line in the world ranking. This is almost his best result.

Railay Opelka

Opelka did not defend his league title in New York. In the quarter finals, Rayleigh failed to cope with Jason Jang (7-5, 4-6, 4-6). As a result, the American lost a few lines in the world ranking and moved to 54th place.

Competitions in Delray Beach Opelka started again not in the best way. In the first round, he hardly passed Ernests Gulbis (6-7, 6-4, 7-6). But in the second match, he played much better in the confrontation with Mackenzie MacDonald (6-4, 6-3).

Statistics

Opponents have no in-person meetings.

This season on hard, Kwon won five matches. American – two.

In the previous two matches, Opelka has stamped 37 aces. Kwon has eight on his account.



Forecast

Lately, Kwon has been playing too many protracted fights. This should affect the physical condition of the Korean. Confrontation with Opelka will not be easy again, since the American has a fairly strong pitch. We believe that Rayleigh will take advantage of the opponent’s fatigue and go further.

Our forecast is the victory of Rayleigh Opelka for a coefficient of 1.59 in BC Marathon