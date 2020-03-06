Demi Lovato admitted that she lived not long with their lives

Demi Lovato. Photo: Getty Images

American actress and singer demi Lovato on the Ellen DeGeneres presented her new single “I Love Me”, and told about his alcohol and drug dependency, and bulimia.

As admitted 27-year-old Lovato first she decided to lead a sober lifestyle at the age of 19, writes Yahoo Entertaiment.

So I was sober at that age, even when I’m not legally allowed to drink. I got the help I needed at the time, and I focused on a single solution to all problems – sobriety. Just sobriety. So my team (which demi no longer works – approx.ed.) adopted this approach, and we did it. And we went with it, and it worked for a long time,” said actress and singer.

But over time, the situation was complicated by Lovato for the eating disorder, which she had in 9 years. And the situation was getting worse and worse.

Lovato admitted that in the past six years, she thought. not with his life.

My life, I just felt that it was so, and I hate to use this word, but I felt that it was controlled by so many people around. If I stayed in the hotel room at night, they took out the phone from my room, so I couldn’t call support, or if my room had fruit, they were removed because it is excess sugar. And it’s not talking about the cakes … it was a fruit,” recalls Lovato.

Moreover, for many years the singer wasn’t even a birthday cake for a birthday – she was satisfied to watermelon cake, light cream.

All this has made Lovato really unfortunate, but the help she received that led her to drugs. And then the singer went to the hospital with an overdose (this happened in July 2018 – approx. ed.).

However, Lovato doesn’t blame his team for the fact that she was drinking again and doing drugs.

In the end, I made decisions that led me to where I am today. That my actions have put me in a position where I am… And you can move on to the other side. And this path can be bumpy. Don’t forget that. And until you take responsibility, you can go ahead and learn to love yourself the way you deserve” – in particular, notes the star.

Now demi has partnered with producer Scooter Braun. And this year, in your birthday, she enjoyed a real birthday cake with his new team, and Ariana Grande, a friend and client of brown.

Lovato says that she is now much happier and continued to remind myself that she doesn’t need alcohol, drugs, food or something else to feel good. Love of self is one of the messages of her new single.

