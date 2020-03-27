Demi Lovato started Dating the star of the series “the Young and the restless”

Деми Ловато начала встречаться со звездой сериала "Молодые и дерзкие"

Demi Lovato. Photo: Getty Images

Singer demi Lovato started Dating the star of the CBS “Young and the restless” max and Erich.

Fans have attributed to the stars a novel after their activity on social networks from each other and the publication of the singer of the post about finding love in difficult times, which Max also responded.

Sources report that beloved several weeks firmly dealt in Instagram, and now we walk together in Los Angeles.

