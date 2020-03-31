Demi Moore was amused fans with funny pics

Famous Hollywood actress demi Moore loves to share photos with Pets. This time the star has posted a photo on which poses with a dog on the head.

In a difficult time for the whole world we need to find the positive in everyday things. This is what makes American celebrity demi Moore. She has published on his page in instagram funny photo, which lifted the mood of the fans.

57-year-old star often produced pictures in which the animals pose. Special love demi to the puppies. At the next frame she is depicted with a funny little dog sitting on her head. Dog beige with brown spots striking with cuteness.

The actress is dressed in a white Golf and denim overalls. Her face no makeup, and her hair braided in two pigtails. Among the accessories chose round brown glasses.