“Demobilization”: Solomiya Vitvitskaya after the insulation went to work (photo)

TSN presenter Solomiya Vitvitskaya who was in isolation after a trip to Italy, went to work. This news she shared in Instagram. Salome says that she is healthy, after allowing physicians may safely proceed to their duties. Vitvitskaya comply with the rules of quarantine, put on a mask and went to the office by car.

“Demobilization. My 14 days of isolation ended. Was constantly in touch with the doctor again this morning consulted. The temperature is normal. No symptoms of no,” — said Vitvitskaya.

She added that all visitors and employees of the TV channel “1+1” at the entrance doing temperature screening, are all disinfectants.

“I got 36.4. All good health! Support each other — it is now very important,” wrote straw.

Also in isolation after a tour of France and travel to Thailand is a famous ballet couple Kateryna Kuhar and Alexander Stoyanov. The actress admitted in an interview with “FACTS,” what is the most difficult in isolation to survive the separation from children.

