The democratic revolution in Russia took place. Soon, however, the authorities in the country seized a group of terrorists. The result was in fact revived the Empire and killed tens of millions of people. These events of a century ago have a chance to repeat in the near future. The more that a match between the current situation in Russia and the events of 1917 — more and more. Unless the military actions of the Russian Federation now is not that massive.

— Putin denies Russia its people the to revolutionary and evolutionary way of development, — told in an exclusive interview with the “FACTS” of American and Russian economic and political analyst Slava Rabinovich. – And one can only hope that power will fall into the hands of the one whom we desire. This is a normal election possible, and when the revolution nothing is guaranteed. We saw what happened in 1917, with the outbreak of the February revolution. Was great hope that Russia will go on in some democratic, capitalist way of development. Then after a few months, as the government seized a bunch of terrorists.

About how close the revolutionary situation in Russia that is necessary for its occurrence and how Vladimir Putin himself creates the prerequisites to make the revolution finally happened, read the second part of a great interview Glory Rabinovich “FACTS”.

