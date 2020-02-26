Dennis Novak vs Karen Khachanov: live streaming free for the match Asia-Pacific Dubai

Dennis Novak – Karen Khachanov: live streaming free for the match Asia-Pacific Dubai

Dennis Novak – Karen Khachanov. Forecast for the match Asia-Pacific Dubai (February 26, 2020)

For reaching the quarterfinals of the tournament in Dubai, Karen Khachanov will meet with Denis Novak. What will end this fight? – read in our forecast.

Dennis Novak

Novak finally managed to gain a foothold in the first hundred of the Asia-Pacific Region rating. Now he takes 93rd place. However, in the new season, the Austrian is not happy with the results so far, since he has not played even one of the tournaments in the second round.

He regularly wins in qualifications, but cannot win Victoria in the main draw. So, by the way, it was at competitions in Montpellier and Marseille, where he lost to Emil Ruusuvori (6-7, 6-4, 2-6) and Yegor Gerasimov (6-7, 3-6), respectively.

Denis also got into the main draw of Dubai from qualification, where he beat Blazh Rolu and Yannick Hanfman. Well, in the previous match Novak left the Indian of Gunnesvaran out of work (6-4, 6-3).

Karen Khachanov

Khachanov cannot boast of good achievements in this tournament. He showed the best result here in 2018. Then he got to the second round. But last year, Karen sheathed a racket after the first match, when he lost to Nikoloz Basilashviloi.

This season, the Russian far more successfully began his journey in Dubai. In the previous round, Khachanov left no chance for Mikhail Kukushkin (7-6, 6-1).

Statistics

In face-to-face meetings, the score is 1-0 in favor of Khachanov.

This year on the hard Austrian won seven matches. Russian – eight.

Personal meetings

Forecast

In Nowak’s strong enough supply, so if he loses, he does so with little difference in the long run. In this meeting, he will also have a chance. Recently, a Russian is often mistaken. What are his lost sets in Melbourne worth for Spaniard Vielie Martinez and Swede Michael Imer. We do not believe that Karen will steadily play the whole match. Most likely, this will not happen, so the Austrian is obliged to give battle to the favorite.

Our forecast is the handicap of Dennis Novak (+4) game for the coefficient 1.92 in BC Winline