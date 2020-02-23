Deportivo Alaves vs Athletic Bilbao live streaming free, preview, betting tips

Deportivo Alaves vs Athletic Bilbao live streaming free

Alaves – Athletic Bilbao. Forecast for the match of the championship of Spain (February 23, 2020)

On Sunday February 23, Vitoria-Gasteiz hosts the La Liga match, in which Alaves will play against Athletic from Bilbao. What to expect from this match? – the answer is in this material.

Alaves

” Alaves ” is far from the 2017 sample year, but sometimes gives a good match. To date, the “ glorious ” have seven victories and six world ones, while the team managed to miss 34 goals, which brought them 27 points and 14th place, and the distance to today’s rivals is only four points.

Looking at the team’s results during the season, it’s impossible to identify periods of failure or successful games, and so in the last three, the “ bean destroyers ” tied, beat Eibar (2: 1) and lost in the final round away, contrary to forecasts , “ Mallorca ”(0: 1).

Of the 25 goals scored by the team – nine on the account of Perez .

Pina and Jimenez will not be able to play in today’s match .

Athletic B

The eight-time champion of Spain started powerfully, but closer to the middle of the season the team began to slip, which led Athletic to 10th position, and the gap from the European cups zone was already seven points. Bilbao won the last victory in Example 1 over Granada (2: 0) and since then has never celebrated success, and in the last three fights he lost completely, losing to Osasuna in the last round (0: 1).

Things are more successful with the Basques in the Cup, where the “ lions ” were able to knock out Barcelona from the tournament (1: 0), and in the first semifinal match they beat all the same Granada (1: 0).

In today’s game , Villalibre , De Marcos and Lopez will not be able to enter the field .

Statistics

Alaves have won 1 of their last 5 home matches

Athletic tied 5 of their last 10 away matches

In 5 of the last 6 personal matches no more than two goals were scored

The last full-time match ended with the victory of Athletics (1: 0)

Forecast

” Athletic ” tightened the series without a win, but the cup matches have shown that the potential of the Bilbao serious. We assume that today we will have a game on the opposite courses and the teams will be able to interrupt a series of grass-roots face-to-face matches, for which we propose to play the main bet, but the hosts are nevertheless closer to victory.

Our forecast is the total is greater than (2.5) and we bet on it through BC Marathon by a coefficient of 3.00

Betting on the outcome, take the victory of Alaves with handicap (0) for 2.06