Deportivo Ocotal vs Las Sabanas live streaming free

Ocotal – Las Sabanas. Forecast for the Championship of Nicaragua (April 5, 2020)

In the 14th round of the Nicaraguan championship on April 5, two outsiders will play among themselves: Ocotal accepts Las Sabanas – we offer our forecast for this match.

Deportivo Ocotal

In the last round, “Ocotal” also played in his native arena, where he hosted “Jalapa”. Failure at the beginning of the second half in the end cost the team points – a defeat of 1: 2. For future owners of the match, this is the fourth consecutive defeat in the championship. Earlier, they also lost 1: 2 at home to Real Estali, and on the road they lost 0-2 to Diriangen and Real Madris.

Now Ocotal has nine points and takes the penultimate place in the championship.

Las Sabanas

“Las Sabanas” has as many points as its future rival, but in terms of additional indicators it ranks lower – the last line.

Last round, the home team managed to beat Real Madrid with a score of 2: 1. On the road, they generally play poorly. In eight away matches, only three points were earned.

Statistics

Ocotal won three matches at home in the current championship, lost three times and tied two times.

The forecast “both will score – no” was played in 5 of 8 matches by “Ocotal” in the championship at home.

“Las Sabanas” lost seven of eight matches in the championship away.

In 5 of 8 away matches, Las Sabanas played a forecast of “total over 2.5.

The opponents played only three matches in the framework of the championship: two draws – 1: 1 and 0: 0, as well as the victory of Ocotal 1: 0.

Forecast

Teams are about the same level. The bookmakers have a favorite hosts, mainly because of the advantages of the native arena. Nevertheless, “Las Sabanas” plays very weak away. In five of the eight guest matches, the team did not score at all.

Our forecast is the victory of Ocotal + total less than 3.5 for 2.17 in BC Betting