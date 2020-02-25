Deputy Minister of health of Iran contracted the coronavirus (video)

The Deputy Minister of health of Iran, Iraj of Hariri contracted the coronavirus. This was confirmed by the appropriate tests. As reported by Arabian News, Hariri felt bad yesterday — during the dedicated epidemic coronavirus conference. It officials claimed that the situation was not as serious as feared, and urged not to panic.

In the video, hit the net, visible as Deputy Minister wipes the sweat from his face and from time to time coughs.

In Iran, where the worst recorded outbreak of the virus in the middle East, according to official figures from the coronavirus died at least 15 people were infected — 95. However, there is evidence that these figures are grossly underestimated, and that in fact the number of victims of the virus more than 50.

It also became known about the first people infected with coronavirus in Austria two Italians living in Tyrol. Reported the first case of coronavirus in Croatia. According to the Prime Minister of the country Andrey Plenkovich, the patient is in a hospital in Zagreb. From 19 to 21 February, he was in Milan. Italy now ranks first in the EU according to the number of infections with coronavirus.

