Deputy of the state Duma compared with fairy tale villains

Russian comedian Denis Alien found signs of villainy in the appearance of the state Duma Deputy Valentina Tereshkova, who proposed to remove the limits on presidential terms after the adoption of the amendments to the Constitution. His observation he shared on Twitter.

The comedian pointed out that the haircut of a Deputy is similar to the hairstyles of some negative characters from popular movies. “If anyone noticed this white streak, we’d know that Valentina Tereshkova — the villain”, signed someone else’s photo of the MP.

In the comments to his post, users have really seen the similarity between the hairstyles of the Deputy and several magazines. So, some Tereshkova felt like Cruella De vil from “101 Dalmatians”, and others — to the demon Barber Sweeney Todd played by johnny Depp: both of these heroes also has gray hair.

Earlier in March, netizens remembered the speech Tereshkova on the Brezhnev Constitution. In the appeal on behalf of millions of Soviet women, she thanked the CPSU, its Central Committee and Leonid Brezhnev for their constant care of the toilers, “which found vivid expression in the new draft of the Constitution.”