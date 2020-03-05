Derby County v Manchester United live streaming free

Derby County – Manchester United. Forecast (K. 1.94) and bets on the FA Cup match March 5, 2020

On Thursday, March 5, Derby County will host Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup. The match begins at 22:45 Moscow time. Forecast at Derby County – Manchester United .

Derby County

“Derby” represents the Championship, where it is in 13th position, gaining 48 points. There are no real chances to compete for a ticket to the Premier League, and a flight is unlikely.

In the league, the team shows different results. In the last three rounds there was everything – a draw with Fulham (1: 1), a defeat from the CRC (1: 2) and a victory over Sheffield away – 3: 1.

The Cup is a completely different story. Here the “rams” have already passed four rounds. Previously managed to cope with “Chippenham Town” (3: 0), “Notts County” (3: 1) and “Burton Albion” (4: 2).

In the fourth round, there was first a zero draw with the Northampton Secrets. In the home match, the opponent was defeated – 4: 2. Moreover, the last goal was scored with a penalty by playing coach and team captain Wayne Rooney.

It was the return of the 34-year-old Rooney that attracted the attention of the fans to Derby, and the meeting of the striker with Manchester United, whose legend he once became, gives the upcoming confrontation a special subtext.

“Manchester United”

Manchester United began their appearances in the FA Cup from the 3rd round, away with a draw against Wolverhampton – 0-0.

Then, Sulscher’s wards at home lost no chance in the Manchester derby with City (1: 3), after which they won back at Norwich, defeating the “canaries” at Old Trafford with a score of 4: 0.

In the replay with the “wolves”, the Mankunians won a difficult home victory with a score of 1: 0, after which they lost in the Premier League away matches first to Liverpool (0: 2), and then to Burnley (0: 2).

In the fourth round, the Mancunians away destroyed Tranmere Rovers – 6-0.

Before the fifth round, Manchester United managed to easily get rid of Brugge in 1/16 of the Europa League (1: 1, 5: 0), as well as in the last round of the Premier League to draw with Everton (1: 1). In the championship of England, the Sulscher team is fifth and behind Chelsea by three points.

Forecast and Rates

For the victory of “Derby County” bookmakers give a coefficient of 6.30 , for a tie result – 4.20 , and for the victory of “MU” – 1.57 .

For the “rams” Mankunians will be the first top rival in the tournament. The hosts do not shine with anything special. Yes, they have Rooney, this game will only become an occasion for fans to remember the past. It is unlikely that Wayne alone will be able to stop the wards Sulscher.

FA Cup is a prestigious tournament, so Manchester United are hardly ready to sacrifice it. We propose to put Manchester United on victory with a handicap of -1 goal for 1.94