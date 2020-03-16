Deserted streets, empty transport and choral singing: as Europe is going through quarantine (photos, video)

The pandemic coronavirus of at least 100 million inhabitants of Europe were “under siege”. People are forced to stay in their own homes. Overlap the border. Closed institutions.

In Britain public transport including the London underground, unusually empty. Millions of Brits refused to travel to the city and work from home. Some routes trains are going to cancel due to lack of demand from passengers. Residents over the age of 70 are required to isolate themselves — under penalty of a fine in the amount of £ 1,000 ($1,230). Those who have an infection is suspected, will be kept for 14 days in a secure hospital. While trying to voluntarily leave the health institution, fugitives will seek out and force to return back.

London Tube

In Italy, where the situation is most serious in the whole of Europe, the situation is usually filled with tourists the streets are deserted. People quarantined organize flash mobs and singing songs, each on his balcony. Such improvised “antiviral action” taking place in Rome, Milan, Naples and other cities. On their balconies Italians hang out slogans, including “All will be well!”.

Street popular with tourists in Milan is empty

The Italian air force, to raise the morale of citizens, staged an air show under the famous Aria Nessun Dorma from Puccini’s “Turandot” performed by Luciano Pavarotti. There are the words: “Look at the stars which tremble with love and hope” and “I will win!”. They were considered suitable for the current situation. Planes left in the sky traces of the colors of the national flag. They symbolically chased the plane alone, which was to portray the coronavirus.

Pope Francis left his residence in the Vatican and walked through the empty streets of Rome. He prayed for the end of the epidemic. First, the Pontiff visited the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, and then walked to the Basilica of San Marcello al Corso. There is kept the crucifix, which the people of Rome prayed in the XVI century during the plague.

In Spain, where we have introduced a total quarantine, lining up long queues for food. So, in Barcelona there are huge queues for bread. Police on duty in the parks, sent home all the people who don’t walk their dogs. Similarly, the guards escorted with private beaches separate careless campers. Violators are threatened with prison and a penalty of from 111 to 30 thousand dollars. The maximum fine, according to the publication The Sun, designed for those who refuse to identify themselves if stopped by the police.

Spanish policeman drives the fan of beach rest

In Spain, people applauding on the balcony. Photo Getty

Spanish street is patrolled by police. Photo Getty.

Ride through the streets of police patrols, which are using megaphones to remind you to stay home. On the same remind, and the police helicopters. Walk-in guests to each other is prohibited.

Following the example of the Italians, the Spaniards also became involved in choral singing. In addition, they all applauded on their balconies doctors — in gratitude for their work. And placed on the balconies banners: “Stay at home”.

In the Polish cities of Warsaw and Krakow cancelled all international flights. On closed borders with Ukraine and Germany, there was a huge tube. The stores run a limited number of people — the rest are waiting on the street in a queue, respecting the distance from the neighbors. A grocery delivery service in some places are already implementing, raising purchases in the window on a rope.

In Slovakia do not work with all stores except grocery and drugstores, banks, gas stations and post offices.

The streets of the Czech Republic deserted. Normally a busy airport of Prague is also almost empty.

Prague

Brno

In Ireland closed all bars and pubs for a period of two weeks. This means that the national holiday St. Patrick’s Day, celebrated on 17 March, it isn’t as fun as usual.

In Austria , the authorities restrict movement around the country. It is forbidden to assemble in groups of more than five people. To go outside is allowed only if absolutely necessary — otherwise you’ll have to pay a fine. It is recommended to limit contact even between people who live together. Closed cafes, restaurants, playgrounds, sports facilities, most of the shops.

Austrian police check documents

In the Netherlands closed all schools, kindergartens, bars and restaurants until April 6. Similar measures have previously been introduced in Denmark.

Turkey has prepared a 10 thousand seats in quarantine for 10 thousand people, who returned their pilgrimage to the Holy places of Saudi Arabia.

In Serbia, where President Aleksandar Vucic declared a state of emergency, closed all public institutions, and near the military hospital duty. Closed borders. “There are no schools, kindergartens, universities. Everything is closed. No workouts, no sports… We’re closing now, to save our lives, save our parents, to save the elderly,” said Vucic. The government has been asked to isolate themselves to people over the age of 65 years.

