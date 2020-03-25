Despite the prohibitions in Japan held a big tournament with spectators during a pandemic (photos)

At the time, as people around the world are trying to limit contact with others for actively spreading pandemic coronavirus, and in China identified the first case of infection the new virus — Hantavirus, a Japanese Prefecture held with the presence of the audience a major kickboxing tournament K FESTA 3, which is included in the world series K-1.

According to the publication Asian Review, the country’s leaders in the person of the Minister of economy of Japan, Yasutoshi Nishimura and the Governor of the Prefecture of Saitama Prefecture ono of It has tried to persuade the organizers to abandon such ideas, but they just promised to take additional security measures. In particular, the number of spectators has been reduced from 15 to 10 thousand, and each visitor was measured temperature and given a protective mask.

K-1 reduces the number of seats (15k to 10k) and make actions to follow the instructions by Goverment to prevent the Coronavirus infection. Photos by Yoshinori Ihara, Bout Review. pic.twitter.com/RWAV8WF65d — Bruno Massami (Bruno Masses) (@BrMassami) March 22, 2020

This decision of the organizers of the tournament, which online was watched by about 2.5 million people, did not find approval among users of the network. Many believe that this event, in which within a day has passed in 25 matches, may cause the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

