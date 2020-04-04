Destroyed the whole staircase: in Russia explosion in a residential building (photo, video)

In Russia, in city Orekhovo-Zuyevo Moscow region explosion in a residential building. Assume that the gas exploded in an apartment on the third floor. The blast damaged entrance five-storey building.

View this post in Instagram Publication of Your Orekhovo-Zuyevo (@tvoeorehovozuevo) APR 4, 2020 at 3:40 PDT

The house is completely destroyed apartments from the third to the fifth floor. And got flats in other entrances — the blast damaged balconies.

Now it is known about five victims of the explosion.

The death toll is specified. We know of at least one victim of the explosion.

One woman resident of an apartment on the fifth floor — alive, but is under the rubble.

From home evacuated about two hundred residents of the remaining three entrances, because it is possible damage to the bearing structures of the building.

We will remind, in Russian Magnitogorsk after the explosion of December 31, 2018, was destroyed by the entrance of the nine-storey building. Then 39 people died, and the blame for the attack was pinned on terrorists.

Photo tvoeorehovozuevo/instagram

