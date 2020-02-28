Destroyer China has sent a laser on a plane-US spy

Destroyer China has sent a laser reconnaissance aircraft P-8A Poseidon, the U.S. Navy flying over the Pacific ocean. It is reported TASS citing a statement issued by the U.S. Navy.

As it became known, the incident happened on February 17 in addition, as the American aircraft patrolling the air space over international waters of the Pacific ocean, 380 miles (611,5 km) to the West of the island of GUAM.

In the United States Navy have been informed that the laser was not visible to the naked eye, however, it was recorded by the sensor onboard the reconnaissance aircraft.

When there is assured that their aircraft was patrolling in accordance with international standards.

As noted in the document, the laser of this class of “potentially” could cause “serious damage to the flight crews and sailors as well as naval air systems”.

“The actions of the destroyers of China, was unsafe and unprofessional”, — stated in the U.S. Navy.

The us side also considers that the actions of the Chinese ship violated international agreements such as the agreement between China and the United States.