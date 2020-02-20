“Detroit” has published video performances of Mikhaylyuk star weekend

“Detroit”, which is a Ukrainian basketball player Svyatoslav Mikhailyuk, published a video about the performance of our compatriot in the match rising stars of NBA.

On the official YouTube channel of team appeared the video, which shows footage from the photo shoot of Mikhaylyuk before star weekend, the fragments of his play in the rising stars match and post-match interviews.

Sviatoslav mykhailiuk before the match rising stars of NBA

We will remind that the pupil of the school “Cherkaska Map”, which was founded by Michael Brodsky, played 16 minutes in the match of basketball players from around the world vs young US players. During this time he managed to score 6 points, 4 assists and 2 rebounds.

