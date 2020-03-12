Development COVID-19 can be braked in Ukraine are testing a drug that can counter the coronavirus

Research is already at an advanced stage.

Ukrainian scientists have tested a known antiviral drug based on the active substance want to say that, as it turned out, may have the ability to inhibit the development of COVID-19 the body, according to ГРИПП.UA.

“Research is already at an advanced stage. We have qualitative and quantitative data of antiviral activity of the active substance Proteflazid on a computer model of Chinese coronavirus and two cell cultures of coronaviruses,” – said the former head of the Center for influenza, doctor of medical Sciences Alexander Grinevich.

“The results will be published, so the facts became known to the public in Ukraine and throughout the world.”

Since this drug is very effective for SARS in the group, which has more than 200 viruses, including coronaviruses, this led scientists to the idea to test the effect of the drug on computer models COVID-19.

This method is called “docking”, it is used worldwide in the study of new drugs to obtain a theoretical understanding of the possible action of drugs in living organisms.

According to Alexander Grinevich, prepared a computer model of the coronavirus COVID-19 they took from scientific sources on the Internet, where she posted the Chinese experts at the beginning of this year.

“The results of the modeling revealed that the active ingredient of the drug actually blocks the mechanisms.”