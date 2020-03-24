Diana Gurtskaya first showed without glasses (photos)

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Диана Гурцкая впервые показалась без очков (фото)

Famous singer Diana Gurtskaya, who from childhood never sees and always appears in public in sunglasses, for the first time, seemed without them. 41-year-old blind actress took part in a photo shoot in the image of the Eastern Queen. She sat for a famous Georgian photographer. Diana’s eyes are covered with decorations. The published online the brother of singer Robert.

“How would you like a photo?” — asked Robert.

Диана Гурцкая впервые показалась без очков (фото)

Fans of the actress showered her with compliments. “Shamahanskaya Queen”, “Incredibly beautiful and fragile, Diana chic!”, “Simply divine”, “I bow to the photographer”, — write in comments.

But there were those who questioned the disease Gurtsky and believes that her story of blindness is PR.

All have been clear to her blindness, continuous PR and fake. Just to remind myself once again — like a car crash!”, “Said to be honest that everything she sees, just the eyes look is not the best way, and therefore goes in the glasses. And all would be clear, why lie?” — write to the network.

Диана Гурцкая впервые показалась без очков (фото)

It is worth noting that Diana repeatedly told that do not see from birth. In an interview with “FACTS,” she said that for many years they tried to fix the situation, treated in the best clinics, but, alas, restore vision impossible.

Recall that the disease is not prevented Gurtskaya become a successful singer, to marry well and give birth to a son Kostya (2007).

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article