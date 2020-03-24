Diana Gurtskaya first showed without glasses (photos)

Famous singer Diana Gurtskaya, who from childhood never sees and always appears in public in sunglasses, for the first time, seemed without them. 41-year-old blind actress took part in a photo shoot in the image of the Eastern Queen. She sat for a famous Georgian photographer. Diana’s eyes are covered with decorations. The published online the brother of singer Robert.

“How would you like a photo?” — asked Robert.

Fans of the actress showered her with compliments. “Shamahanskaya Queen”, “Incredibly beautiful and fragile, Diana chic!”, “Simply divine”, “I bow to the photographer”, — write in comments.

But there were those who questioned the disease Gurtsky and believes that her story of blindness is PR.

“All have been clear to her blindness, continuous PR and fake. Just to remind myself once again — like a car crash!”, “Said to be honest that everything she sees, just the eyes look is not the best way, and therefore goes in the glasses. And all would be clear, why lie?” — write to the network.

It is worth noting that Diana repeatedly told that do not see from birth. In an interview with “FACTS,” she said that for many years they tried to fix the situation, treated in the best clinics, but, alas, restore vision impossible.

Recall that the disease is not prevented Gurtskaya become a successful singer, to marry well and give birth to a son Kostya (2007).

