DiCaprio, Phoenix and pitt: the auction has put the suit with the “Oscar” with the signatures of stars

Costume Sandy Powell. Photo: theguardian.com

Artist costume designer sandy Powell for all of the ceremony of the last season the award came in the same white suit that I made myself, and asked the distinguished guests to put on it the autograph.

So sandy was able to collect the signatures of Pedro Almodovar, Robert De Niro, Joaquin Phoenix, Scarlett Johansson, Renee Zellweger, Laura Dern, brad pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Billy Eylish, Billy porter, Janel Mona, Daniel Kaluuya, Adam Driver, spike Lee, Renee Zellweger, Bong Joon-Ho, Elton John and saoirse Ronan and other Hollywood stars.

Now she, as planned, put the suit up for auction Phillips, writes The Guardian.

The money the artist plans to spend for purchase to the historic cottage, artist, Director and activist Derek Jarman, which is in disrepair and under threat of demolition.

Powell decided to turn it into a public Museum.