Did not expect even close: Anna Sedokova changed her image (photo, video)

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Не ожидали даже близкие: Анна Седокова резко сменила имидж (фото, видео)

Popular singer Anna Sedokova, who recently hinted at the fourth pregnancy, suddenly changed her image.

View this post in Instagram

Publication from ANNA SEDOKOVA (@annasedokova) 19 Feb 2020 7:31 PST

“Didn’t expect me to even close. Some even offended, but I have for the first time in my life my real bangs” — boasted it.

The singer also noted that many stylists tried to dissuade her from such a step.

Не ожидали даже близкие: Анна Седокова резко сменила имидж (фото, видео)

“Torment every time to stack”, “it suits You, but you are now worn out, or this stylist will have to live with you”, “Bang — it’s terrible”, “the Age said the forehead, No bangs better, but for the spring change it”, write the commentators.

Не ожидали даже близкие: Анна Седокова резко сменила имидж (фото, видео)

Note that to spring a Ukrainian beauty decided on bangs. .

And before that bangs boasted granddaughter Sofia Rotaru Sonia Evdokimenko.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article