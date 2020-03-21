Died a famous American singer, dozen ballads (video)

Friday, March 20, at his home in sandy springs, Georgia, died the famous American singer Kenny Rogers. He was 81 years old. Next to him were close. Over the last few years Rogers was seriously ill. Some time he spent in the hospice, where he shortly before his death was taken.

During his long career, Kenny has released a large number of albums. He sang in different genres — country, jazz, Blues. But everywhere it met with success. Worldwide has sold over 100 million records with records of the singer. This makes it one of the most successful performers in history. At different times in the national hit parade United States in the top ten visited 120 songs performed by Rogers. He was also known for his duets with other famous musicians, for example, with Dolly parton, Lionel Richie, Bus to Easton. Kenny is a winner of many prestigious music awards including Grammy and AMA (American music awards).

In addition, Rogers starred in films and television series. Among the most popular paintings with his participation are “Dr. Quinn, a female doctor”, “Player”, “Wild horses”.

Kenny has been married five times. He is survived by five children. Last marriage with Wanda Miller was the most long and happy. They were married in June 1997. Wanda gave birth to twins.

The pandemic COVID-19 family Rogers decided not to hold a big funeral. With him will be forgiven only close relatives.

He died from skin cancer at the age of 92 years.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter