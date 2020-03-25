Tuesday, March 24, in the United States died from cancer of famous rock musician bill Rieflin. He is considered one of the best drummers in history of rock music. Rivelino was 59 years.

William Frederick Rieflin was born on 29 September 1960 in Seattle, Washington. There and began his professional career as a drummer. In the late 70’s-early 80-ies he performed with many popular groups, including The Blackouts, Ministry, Revolting Cocks.

In 1997 the famous American group R. E. M. left one of its founders, drummer bill berry. The team leader Peter Buck who had just moved to Seattle and managed to meet Rivlina, invited the drummer to take part in several concert performances of R. E. M. From 2003 to 2011, bill Rieflin was a regular member of this group until it broke up.

After that, he collaborated with another famous band King Crimson. Rivlin played with her and recorded songs in the Studio until the last days of life.

He was known and loved by many musicians in different countries. Bill participated in the albums of Robbie Williams, Chris Connelly, Sasha Konietzko (KMFDM project).

Rivlin was married to the artist Francesca of Tungsten. Francesca also studied music, played the bass guitar in the band The Beakers. She died in 2019 from complications of lymphoma. Children they had.

