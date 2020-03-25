Died actress Inna Makarova

Russian actress, people’s artist of USSR Inna Makarova died on 94-m to year of life. TASS said her daughter Natalya Bondarchuk.

The time and place of the funeral Makarova will be announced later.

Inna Makarova was born in 1926 in the town of Taiga Siberian region (today Kemerovo region). In 1948 she graduated from the acting Department of VGIK, and then was accepted into the troupe of the Theater-Studio actor in Moscow.

Makarova is best known for his roles in the films “Young guards”, “Girls”, “Height”, “Balzaminov’s Marriage”, “Women” and “Russian field”. First marriage Makarova was married to film Director Sergei Bondarchuk. Her second husband, surgeon Michael Perelman.

The actress was awarded the Stalin prize, order of Friendship of the red banner and “For merits before Fatherland” IV degree.