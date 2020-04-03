Died bill withers, the legend of American Blues (video)

Friday, April 3, it became known that in Los Angeles on 82-m to year of life has died the legendary singer / songwriter bill withers. Representatives of the musician’s family said that the cause of death was complications of heart disease. He died March 30. The date and place of funeral will be announced later. Apparently, nothing lush widow and children will not become the pandemic coronavirus.

William Harrison withers, Jr. born July 4, 1938 in West Virginia in a small mining town. As a child he stuttered badly and suffered a lot of ridicule. Bill was 13 years old when his father died. To escape from poverty, the young man at the age of 18 years volunteered for service in the naval forces of the United States. He served in the Navy for nine years. During the service, withers got rid of the stuttering and he was interested in music. He began to write songs.

In the early 1970 demo bill went to the owner of the recording Studio Sussex Records and Clarence Avant. He concluded with the musician a recording contract to release their first album. It came out in 1971 called Just as I Am. The album includes, among other songs Ain’t No Sunshine and Grandma’s Hands that are now classics of rhythm and Blues. Withers received for Ain’t No Sunshine his first Grammy award. All they had three.

The album was a great success. Bill began working with other well-known performers. Among them was James brown, Gladys knight, B. B. king. Just withers has recorded eight solo albums. He played music soul, funk, rhythm and Blues. His career ended in 1985. In 2015 withers was included in the Hall of fame rock-n-roll.

His songs are heard around the world today. They perform Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger, sting, Barbra Streisand, will Smith.

Withers was married twice. In 1973, his wife was the actress Denise Nicholas. They argued constantly and even fought. A year later divorced. In 1976, bill married Marcia Johnson and they lived together until his death. Marcia gave birth to two children. She led several publishing companies, owned by Users. They work and their children.

