Died Creator of Asterix and Obelix (photo)

At home in the Paris suburb of Neuilly-sur-Seine at the age of 92 years died, the French Illustrator albert Uderzo. He was one of the founders of the world famous comic book series about the fictional adventures of the Gauls, Asterix and Obelix.

As reported by AFP, Uderzo died in her sleep. The cause of death was a heart attack.

On a comic book about Asterix and Obelix Uderzo worked together with his friend writer rené Goscinny. The first comic book appeared in the Franco-Belgian Pilot magazine in 1959. The authors came up with the name of the main character specifically, that it began with “A” — so they always would have been in the first lines of the directory of comics.

In 1961 he published his first book-a collection of comics about Asterix.

After the death of Goscinny in 1977, the year Uderzo continued to draw stories about Halle, resisting the Roman Empire with the help of a magic potion that gives super-strength.

In 1985, the artist was awarded the Chevalier of the Legion of honour.

Based on the comic was released a number of cartoons, as well as four Comedy film.

