At the age of 92 years died, the author of famous comics about the adventures of Asterix and Obelix – albert Uderzo. This was written in the BBC.

According to them, about the death of the author media representatives reported native Uderzo.

It is known that albert Uderzo began to write stories about the adventures of Asterix and Obelix in 1977.

In 2011, the old age, he was forced to pass his skills to a young artist-Illustrator.