Died Creator of the industrial Genesis of PI-Orridge

At the age of 70 years has died the founder of the band Throbbing Gristle and Psychic TV, British musician Genesis of PI-Orridge.

On the death of the artist said on his page in Facebook.

It is noted that the last two and a half years, he struggled with leukemia.

PI-Orridge is considered one of the founders of the genre of industrial. In 1976 he was recognized as “an icon of the London avant-garde.” The most influential albums called Psychic TV A Pagan Day (1984) and the compilation Allegory and Self (1988). Both records were reissued in 2017. Latest album Psychic TV – Alienist was released in 2016. PI-Orridge was known not only as a musician but also as a poet, performance artist, and occultist.

