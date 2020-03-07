Died David Paul, one of the famous Hollywood twin brothers

Friday, March 6, in the United States died popular actor and bodybuilder David Paul. Information on death confirmed his twin brother Peter Paul. David died in his sleep two days before his 63 birthday. Cause of death not yet reported.

David and Peter were born in the town of Hartford, Connecticut. From his school years was fond of bodybuilding. Shortly after graduation moved to California. There they were noticed by the representatives of one of the Hollywood companies. The twins offered to play in a movie.

At first it was a cameo role, for example, in the TV series “Knight rider”. In 1987 he released a Comedy Thriller “the barbarians” in which David and Paul starred in it. Since become a nickname for Barbara.

David and Peter Paul in the film “barbarians”

Among other films with the twins, the most popular “Double trouble” and “Babysitters”. In 1994, Oliver stone shot the brothers in his controversial movie “natural Born killers”.

Frame from the Comedy “the Babysitters”

The last time David and Peter appeared on screen in 2013 in the film “Tavern on the corner of faith street”.

David was carried away and photo, played the guitar, wrote music and poems.

