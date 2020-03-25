Died Director Stuart Gordon, known for book adaptations of Lovecraft

Ушел из жизни режиссер Стюарт Гордон, известный по экранизации книг Лавкрафта

Died an American film Director, screenwriter and producer Stuart Gordon, best known for the film adaptation of the works of HP Lovecraft.

According to Variety, his death was reported by family members, cause of death not specified. The filmmaker was 72 years old.

Stuart Gordon was known for his original work in the genre of independent horror. Took more than 20 projects in film and television. The greatest popularity brought him adapt the works of American writer HP Lovecraft, including “the Reanimator” and “from the Outside”. In recent years, Gordon worked extensively in theatre in Los Angeles.

As previously reported, American playwright and screenwriter Terrence McNally died as a result of infection by the coronavirus.

