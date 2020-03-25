Died drummer of King Crimson bill Rieflin

In the United States at the age of 59 years passed away musician bill Rieflin – drummer who played in different rock bands, particularly R. E. M., Ministry, Nine Inch Nails and King Crimson. The most famous Rivelino took part in King Crimson.

According to Variety, the musician died after a long struggle with cancer.

On the death of the drummer on Twitter wrote to his friend and colleague Krist Novoselic from the band Nirvana.

“Sad about the death of bill Reflin. A faithful person and a great musician”, – stated in the message.

And other artists:

One of the great drummers has left us: Bill Rieflin. Just 59 years old, way too young. Cancer. Played on lots of amazing albums with Ministry, Nine Inch Nails, R. E. M. and Swans. Among many others. Thanks for all the brilliant beats, rousing rhythms and inspiring music. pic.twitter.com/vo3j1Wt0fo — Peter Albrechtsen (@lydrummet) March 24, 2020

Today we lost a wonderful artist, tremendous human being and an integral part of Ministry”s developments and success… Safe travels my brother on the way to your next gig universal. R. I. P Bill Rieflin#MinistryBand #WeAreMinistry #Ministry #Revco #BillRieflin #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/5YfhvGUZcR — Ministry (@WeAreMinistry) March 24, 2020

Bill Rieflin was born in 1960 in Seattle. He began playing with local punk bands like the Telepaths, Tupperwares Blackouts. Then he joined a Minestry. In addition, he played with the band REM in the Studio and live concerts. From 2013 to 2016 was a member of King Crimson. His wife, the artist Francesca Sundsten, died last summer.

