Died drummer of King Crimson bill Rieflin

Maria Batterbury

Умер барабанщик группы King Crimson Билл Рифлин

In the United States at the age of 59 years passed away musician bill Rieflin – drummer who played in different rock bands, particularly R. E. M., Ministry, Nine Inch Nails and King Crimson. The most famous Rivelino took part in King Crimson.

According to Variety, the musician died after a long struggle with cancer.

On the death of the drummer on Twitter wrote to his friend and colleague Krist Novoselic from the band Nirvana.

“Sad about the death of bill Reflin. A faithful person and a great musician”, – stated in the message.

And other artists:

Bill Rieflin was born in 1960 in Seattle. He began playing with local punk bands like the Telepaths, Tupperwares Blackouts. Then he joined a Minestry. In addition, he played with the band REM in the Studio and live concerts. From 2013 to 2016 was a member of King Crimson. His wife, the artist Francesca Sundsten, died last summer.

As previously reported, from the coronavirus died a famous jazz musician Manu of Dibango.

