Only in world football specialist, who led real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, Radomir antic died on 72-m to year of life after heavy illness, the official website of “plans”.

“Sport family mourns the passing of one of our legendary coaches — Radomir Antic. You will forever remain in our hearts. Rest in peace”, — is spoken in the message of press-service of football club “Atletico”, which at the end of March said goodbye to his famous ex-footballer Jose Luis Capone.

Under the leadership of the Serbian specialist Atletico Madrid in 1996, he became the champion and winner of the Spanish Cup.

Most of his career as a footballer antic held in Belgrade “Partizan”, which won the championship of Yugoslavia in 1976. Two years later he became the champion of Turkey with Fenerbahce. Then two seasons played in “Zaragoza” and switched to English “Luton”. In may of 1983, four minutes before the end of the match with “Manchester city” Radomir scored a goal that saved “Luton” from relegation from the top division.

In 1983, the goal for Radomir Antic at the gate “Teams” rescued “Luton” from relegation from the elite division of English

But three Spanish grandees, the famous specialist coached “Oviedo”, “Salto”, the Serbian national team and Chinese “Shandong Luneng” and “Hebei China fortune” hall of fame in 2015.

At the 2010 world Cup, Radomir antic led the national team of Serbia

