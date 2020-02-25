Died famous NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, on which the film Hidden figures

In the US at the age of 101 years died a famous NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson. This is stated in Twitter’s space Agency.

She hoped for the NASA trajectory, launch window and backup return path for many space missions, and also calculations for the Mars mission.

We’re saddened rated by the passing of celebrated #HiddenFigures mathematician Katherine Johnson. Today, we celebrate her 101 years of life and honor her legacy of excellence that broke down racial and social barriers: https://t.co/Tl3tsHAfYB pic.twitter.com/dGiGmEVvAW — NASA (@NASA) February 24, 2020

Johnson graduated from the University of West Virginia, which is in 2019 was named in her honor, also on campus, a monument to the scientist.

In 2015 Barack Obama presented her the presidential medal of Freedom – one of the highest awards in the US for civilian.

In 2016, he published a book “Hidden figure”, dedicated to Johnson and all the black women who worked in NASA in the 1960-ies and fought for their rights. Was shot the same film, where the role of Johnson was played by actress Taraji Henson. The film received three nominations for “Oscar”.