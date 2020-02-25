Died famous NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, on which the film Hidden figures

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Умерла знаменитая математик NASA Кэтрин Джонсон, о которой снят фильм Скрытые фигуры

In the US at the age of 101 years died a famous NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson. This is stated in Twitter’s space Agency.

She hoped for the NASA trajectory, launch window and backup return path for many space missions, and also calculations for the Mars mission.

Johnson graduated from the University of West Virginia, which is in 2019 was named in her honor, also on campus, a monument to the scientist.

In 2015 Barack Obama presented her the presidential medal of Freedom – one of the highest awards in the US for civilian.

In 2016, he published a book “Hidden figure”, dedicated to Johnson and all the black women who worked in NASA in the 1960-ies and fought for their rights. Was shot the same film, where the role of Johnson was played by actress Taraji Henson. The film received three nominations for “Oscar”.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article