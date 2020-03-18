In Hong Kong died first in the world infected with coronavirus dog. In late February it became known that the dog was 60-year-old patient, Yvonne Chow Hau Yee, infected COVID-19, placed in quarantine after the test for the coronavirus found in the body of the animal infection. Symptoms of the disease had not manifested. It was assumed that most likely the virus the dog is caught from man.

Dog breed Pomeranian stayed in quarantine for the allotted time, then the vets declared him healthy and sent home. According to the publication South China Morning Post, the last two tests for the coronavirus, which were held on 12 and 13 March, was negative. However, March 16, 17-year-old dog did not.

Owner-entrepreneur asked not to find out the cause of death by autopsy.

