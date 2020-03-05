Died former UN Secretary-General

In Peru at the age of 100 years died, the former UN Secretary General Javier Perez de Cuellar. January 19, politician and diplomat, celebrated its 100-year anniversary, but soon fell ill and within weeks passed away.

The outstanding element will be buried with full honors. The farewell was organized in the Palace of Torre Tagle in the capital of Peru. And rest Javier Perez de Cuellar at the memorial cemetery “Pastor Matias Maestro” in Lima, where are buried the most famous figures of the Republic. The funeral ceremony will be organized on the same level as the top leaders of the state.

Javier Perez de Cuellar received a degree in law, but in 1944 he studied international politics. During his diplomatic career, Perez de Cuellar visited by the Ambassador of Peru in the USSR, the representative of Peru to the United Nations. The work of a diplomat at the UN, praised so high that, in 1979, he became Deputy Secretary General of the organization, and in 1982 was elected to the highest position in the UN and stayed on it for two terms until 1991.

After the United Nations Perez de Cuellar claimed the post of President of Peru, did not win the elections, but became the head of the transitional government. Policy of the Peruvian left at the beginning of the 2000s, and in the last years of his life he devoted himself to literature, published a novel, “Los Andagoya” (2014) and memoirs about his work at the UN.

Recall memories of his meetings with Perez de Cuellar in an interview with “FAKTY” shared Gennadiy Udovenko.

Photo by peru21. pe

