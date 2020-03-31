Died honorary Consul of Ukraine in Croatia Nikola Curcic. This was reported in Twitter of the Embassy in Croatia.

On the death of the diplomat reported on 30 March. At the same time, the cause of death was not specified.

“Died Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Croatia Nikola Curcic. He was a great caraluma Ukraine. He was truly Honorable. He was, and it’s a pity that it is not… Grateful and blessed memory,” wrote on Twitter of the Embassy.