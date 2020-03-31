Died honorary Consul of Ukraine in Croatia

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Скончался почетный консул Украины в Хорватии

Died honorary Consul of Ukraine in Croatia Nikola Curcic. This was reported in Twitter of the Embassy in Croatia.

On the death of the diplomat reported on 30 March. At the same time, the cause of death was not specified.

“Died Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Croatia Nikola Curcic. He was a great caraluma Ukraine. He was truly Honorable. He was, and it’s a pity that it is not… Grateful and blessed memory,” wrote on Twitter of the Embassy.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article