Died last Marshal of the Soviet Union

Former defence Minister and the last Marshal of the Soviet Union Dmitry Yazov died on 96-m to year of life. This was reported on Tuesday in the defense Ministry, reports TASS.

“February 25, 2020 in Moscow on 96-m to year of life after heavy and long illness has died the Marshal Dmitri T. Yazov,” – said in the Ministry.

Yazov was born in 1924 in the Omsk region. In 1942 he graduated from the Moscow infantry school. The Supreme Soviet of the Ukrainian SSR in 1956, the Military Academy. M. V. Frunze (with honors) in 1967, the Military Academy of the General staff of the Armed forces of the USSR.

In August of 1991, Yazov was one of the leaders of the putsch, ordered to enter the tanks to Moscow, for which he was arrested at the airport “Vnukovo”, which arrived from foros. Accused of treason. Pardoned in 1994.

At the end of March 2019 Yazov was found guilty of the Vilnius district court in war crimes and crimes against humanity and were sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison for the January events of 1991, when, during the capture of Soviet military units and special forces of TV tower in Vilnius and the Lithuanian radio and TV killed 14 people and injured more than 1,000 unarmed people.