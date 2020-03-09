Died legendary actor — star of “the Exorcist” and “Game of thrones” (photo)

Monday, March 9, it became known about death of the legendary actor max von Sudova. He died yesterday in his home in France at the age of 90 years. Sad news in the press said his agent Jean diamond.

Max von Sydow was born April 10, 1929 in the Swedish city of Lund. Debuted on screen at age 20 in the film “Only a mother”. In 1955 the young actor met the famous Director Ingmar Bergman. They became friends. Von Sydow starred in the cult paintings of Bergman’s “Seventh seal,” “wild strawberries”, “On the threshold of life”, “Person”, “the Maiden source” “Through a glass darkly”, “the Sacrament,” “hour of the wolf”, “Shame”, “Passion”, “the Touch”. Their creative collaboration — a total of 11 films made an enormous contribution to world cinema.

Max von Sydow in “the Seventh seal”

Thanks to the films of Bergman on the Swedish actor out in Hollywood. Von Sydow played the role of Jesus Christ in the film “the Greatest ever told stories,” directed by George Stevens, although he was an atheist. His finest hour in America, shot in 1966 after the release of the Thriller “Memorandum for QUILLER” in which he played a former Nazi war criminal.

A scene from the movie “the exorcist”

In 1973 came the movie “the exorcist” William Friedkin. This picture quickly gained cult status. Von Sydow played a priest-exorcist. The film grossed 403 million dollars, which in those days was an incredible amount.

Max von Sydow and Robert Redford in the Thriller “Three days of the Condor”

Two years later came another painting, reflecting the star status of max von Sudova. It was a political Thriller “Three days of the Condor” with Robert Redford. Swedish actor got the role of a cold-blooded assassin, who do not care from whom to take orders.

One of the last roles of famous actors – the three-eyed Raven in the TV series “Game of thrones”

Max von Sydow moved to France. It appeared until recently. In particular, played in “Star wars: the force awakens” in 2015, in the TV series “Game of thrones” (the three-eyed Raven). In 2018 the film was released by Thomas Vinterberg “Kursk” about the death of Russian nuclear submarines. The latest work of the famous actor was the role in the film “Echoes of the past”, which is not yet ready to hire.

Still from the film “Star wars: the force Awakening”

The paradox, but in my entire career von Sydow and not won any of the award “Oscar” or “Golden globe” or “Emmy”. The American film Academy has nominated him twice — in 1989 for her role in the film “Pelle the conqueror” as best actor in 2012 for her supporting role in the drama “extremely loud & incredibly close”.

Also in the asset background Sudova two nominations for “Golden globe” (1967 “Hawaii” and 1974 “the exorcist”) and two nominations for an Emmy (1990 “Red king, white king,” and 2016’s “Game of thrones”).

In 1982, Max was named best actor at the Venice film festival for her role in the film “Flight of the eagle”, and in 2004 he received the honorary prize at the Cannes international film festival.

Von Sydow has been married twice. His first wife was actress Christina Inga Britta Olin. They lived together for 27 years. Max’s wife gave birth to two sons, Claes and Henrik. The couple divorced in 1979.

In April 1997, von Sydow married French woman Catherine Brela. Through this marriage he acquired French nationality.

He died in his sleep at the age of giving the day before her 63 birthday.

