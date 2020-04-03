Died legendary designer Sergio Rossi

Shoes from Sergio Rossi. Photo: Getty Images

On 85-m to year of life has become the designer Sergio Rossi. The alleged cause of the death of the founder of the Shoe brand called coronavirus.

Rossi died yesterday afternoon at the hospital, Cesena (Italy). Once infected Covid-19 he was hospitalized for a few days.

As you know, Sergio Rossi was born in San Mauro Pascoli, one of the main Italian Shoe regions, in 1935. He learned this profession from his father, started to produce shoes in the early 1950-ies and launched her eponymous label in 1968. The designer also collaborated with such fashion houses as Versace, Dolce & Gabbana and Azzedine Alaïa.