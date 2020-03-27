Died legendary football coach-the champion (photo)

On 104 th year, died legendary trainer Ignacio Trelles included in the history of Mexican soccer as the coach, who spent the greatest number of matches played (106) at the head of the national team.

Tralies began his coaching career in 1950 and went on a well-deserved rest after 41 years in 1991, and worked exclusively at home. During this time, Ignacio was led by eight different clubs, with whom the seven-time champion of Mexico, and five times took on the national team. On account of the legendary coach 1083 match in his career, including two world Championships in 1962 and 1966 respectively.

Note that the mentor was not an easy character. So, journalists repeatedly mentioned the case when one of the matches Ignacio was removed from the coaching bench. Trellis refused to leave the technical area to which the arbitrator said that-either he will comply, or match will be terminated. The coach said he “and comfortable here,” in the end, the arbitrator has withdrawn commands from a field and the match was abandoned.

