Died legendary football player of Atletico Madrid (photo)

Atletico Madrid announced the death of legendary ex-player Jose Luis Capone, who 6 February marks 72 years.

“Family “Atletico” in mourning. Gone one of our great legends, Jose Luis Capon. You will always be in our hearts. Rest in peace”, — stated in the message a press-services of real Madrid in Instagram.

In the “plans” Capon spent 268 matches, twice winning the championship of Spain (1973 and 1977) and won the Cup (in 1976). In addition, in 1974, the defender became the owner of the Intercontinental Cup, when Atletico the sum of two matches beat the Argentine “Independiente” (0:1, 2:0). In the same year, they, along with Capone reached the final of the European Cup, which lost to Bayern in the replay — 0:4 (first match — 1:1).

T-shirt “Atletico” Jose Luis Capon spent 268 matches

By the way, your farewell match in a t-shirt atlético Capon held on 25 November 1980 at the stadium “Vicente calderón” in a friendly match with the national team of the Soviet Union, whose honor was defended by Ukrainian players Viktor Chanov, Leonid Buryak and Viktor Kaplun. The Spaniard played just one minute and was replaced by the applause of the crowd.

Ex-football player, atlético have lived 72 years

.

Photo of FC “Atletico”

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter