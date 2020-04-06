Died legendary James bond girl (photos)

Monday, April 6, died a famous British actress honor Blackman. The peak of its popularity was in the 60-ies, however, she continued acting in the 2000s. Blackman entered the history of world cinema as pussy Galore — the girl of James bond in “Goldfinger”. Most bond fans consider it the best girlfriend of the agent 007.

Honor Blackman was born on 22 August 1925 in London in the family of an employee of the statistical service. The parents gave their daughter to the 15th anniversary paid for a course of acting lessons. Career actress honor began in the theater. And his first film role played in the drama “glory” in 1947.

In 1959 Blackman landed a role in cult British Comedy “Mr. Pitkin in the enemy rear” with Norman Wisdoma. So she drew the attention of the producers of the James bond. In addition, she played a major role in the popular TV series “the Avengers”, where he showed good judo skills.

Honor Blackman in the TV series “the Avengers”

In 1962 he released his third film about the exploits of agent 007 “Goldfinger”. Honor became a partner Sean Connery, who played bond for the third time (first two pictures are referred to as “Dr. no” and “From Russia with love”).

Pussy Galore is the bond girl in “Goldfinger”

After the overwhelming success of “Goldfinger” Blackman starred in many popular films — “Jason and the Argonauts”, “Salako”, “Battle for Rome”. She also played in the TV series “Columbo” and “Doctor Who”. In 2001, he reminded himself in the Comedy “Bridget Jones Diary”.

The actress was twice married. The first time she got married in 1948. Eight years later divorced. In 1961 her husband was actor Maurice Kaufmann. They took care of two children. In 1975, the Maurice and honor parted.

It looked like the actress shortly before his death

Blackman died at his home in Sussex at the age of 94 years.

. In the picture she got the role of Tilly Masterson.

